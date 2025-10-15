Shimla ropeway project gets stage-1 in-principle approval

The Union ministry of forests has granted stage-1 in-principle approval to the 13.79 km ropeway project in Shimla, said deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri in a statement, adding that the project would be an important step towards improving urban transport system in Shimla. From Taradevi The 13.79 Km long ropeway is being constructed at the cost of ₹1,734.70 crore and it will connect major points across the city and will be completed in next four years, said Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (File)

The 13.79 Km long ropeway is being constructed at the cost of ₹1,734.70 crore and it will connect major points across the city and will be completed in next four years, he said. The initiative would help in easing traffic congestion and cutting carbon emissions and promoting clean and sustainable urban mobility both for locals and the tourists.

A total of 13 stations will be built in this ropeway starting from Taradevi, including Judicial Complex Chakkar, Tutikandi Parking, New ISBT Tutikandi, railway station, old ISBT Shimla, lift, secretariat Chota Shimla, Nav-Bahar, Sanjauli, IGMC, Ice Skating Rink and 103 Near Hotel Chetan.

The deputy chief minister said that in-principle approval has been granted for the use of 6.1909 hectares of forest land, with full compliance to all environmental and legal norms. He said that the project would generate employment opportunities for local people and provide tourists with a new and pleasant travel experience.

Agnihotri said that this project was a major gift for the people of Shimla and would play a pivotal role in achieving the state government’s vision of a ‘Green Himachal’. He expressed gratitude to the central government and the ministry of environment for granting this approval.

He further said that environmental protection would remain a top priority of the present state government and all construction activities would follow the guidelines of the forest department.