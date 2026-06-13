The standing committee of Northern Zone Council (NZC) will meet in Shimla on June 19 to discuss interstate issues involving member states and Union Territories. Shimla to host NZC standing committee meet on June 19

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary KK Pant said that the meeting will be attended by the chief secretaries of the member states and UTs.

“The interstate matters will be taken up during the meeting, and issues that can be resolved at the CS level will be addressed, while the issues that need to be taken up at the political level will be listed for the NZC meeting to be attended by the chief ministers later in the year,” said chief secretary KK Pant.

The meeting will be attended by the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, as well as the Ladakh and other senior representatives.

Several long-standing disputes and pending issues are expected to be taken up at the meeting.

According to persons in the know of the matter, Himachal Pradesh may adopt an aggressive stance against Punjab and Haryana during the meeting.

“The issue regarding the non-payment of ₹4,200 crore by Punjab and Haryana—representing Himachal’s due share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)—will be raised,” officials said, requesting anonymity.

‘Water disputes’ and inter-state border disputes will be the primary focus of this meeting. A meeting of the standing committee at the secretary level will also be held on the same day, for which all states have ramped up their preparations. The Sutlej River dispute between Punjab and Haryana has been a long-standing, contentious issue. The Punjab government may present a specific strategy regarding its water-related claims and rights.