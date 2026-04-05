Shimla to new get tunnel to ease congestion; proposal approved

A proposal for a tunnel to decongest traffic in Shimla, from Lakkar Bazaar to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), has been approved, shared public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh. Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh. (File)

While addressing the media after the annual general meeting of the SEHB Society held under the Shimla municipal corporation, the minister said, “Taking a lead from the Hill Queen, we have approved a proposal for a tunnel to decongest traffic in Shimla, for which a provision of ₹10 crore has been made for preparing the detailed project report from Lakkar Bazaar to Indira Gandhi Medical College, and once consultancy is finalised, work will be initiated to ease traffic pressure on the circular road

During the meeting, held after nearly nine years, key decisions for both decongesting the hill city and welfare of sanitation workers were taken.

“Sanitation workers who play a crucial role in keeping Shimla clean have had several long-pending demands, which we have heard in detail and addressed in a phased manner keeping in view the financial position of the state,” he said.

“We acknowledge that the society is a registered autonomous body working on a self-sustaining model, but despite that, the MC has been supporting it financially due to the essential nature of waste management work carried out by sanitation workers in extreme conditions starting as early as 4 am,” he added.

Referring to the SEHB Society workers, the minister said, “We have decided to merge around 350 outsourced workers into the SEHB society and ensure that they receive benefits linked to DA on the same basis as other state employees whenever there is an increase,” he said.

On welfare measures, he said, “In case of accidental death of any sanitation worker, a compensation of ₹2 lakh will be provided, and we have also decided to ensure health and life insurance coverage up to ₹30 lakh so that in case of any medical emergency or death, financial security is guaranteed.”

He further stated, “Changing rooms will be constructed in every ward, sanitation workers will be exempted from paying garbage charges and uniforms will be provided twice a year to improve their working conditions.”

Highlighting incentives, he said, “The Diwali bonus has been increased from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 annually, and we have also approved seven days of extra paid leave for these frontline workers who continue to serve in extreme weather conditions, including snow and difficult terrain.”

“Under the Urban Challenge Fund, ₹150 crore has been sanctioned for Shimla, and redevelopment of the Sabzi Mandi area will be taken up through a public-private partnership model, including municipal office, parking and commercial facilities along with organised vending zones for farmers,” the minister added.

He said the government remains committed to addressing future demands, adding, “We have kept the option open to consider all upcoming demands of sanitation workers and will continue efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure while ensuring welfare of those who are at the forefront of maintaining the city, ” said Singh.