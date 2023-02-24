Shiromani Akali Dal can be saved only if Badals shunted out: Bibi Jagir Kaur

Leaders expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over “anti-party” activities have launched yet another tirade against the party and its president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Leaders expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over “anti-party” activities have launched yet another tirade against the party and its president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT Photo)

Leaders, including former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and former minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, held a meeting with workers in Kapurthala’s Begowal on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Kaur said they are going to various parts of the state to mobilise workers for coming forward in saving the Akali Dali from extinction.

“The Akali Dal can be saved only if Badals and their associates are shunted out of the party. From 2007 to 2017, the SAD under the Badals’ rule had propagated mafia culture and corruption in the state,” she alleged.

After parting ways from SAD, Kaur lost the SGPC elections to SAD candidate and incumbent president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

She also cornered SAD and the SGPC over the issue pertaining to taking control of the management of Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra by the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

“Both the SGPC and Sukhbir Badal have failed to do the needful in this case. The Akali Dal primarily had religious responsibilities but it is now focusing solely on political interests,” she said.

Meanwhile, SGPC member Karnail Singh Panjoli, who was recently expelled from the primary membership of party for six years, said the incidents of sacrilege and pardoning of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during the Badal regime were a blot on the name of the party.