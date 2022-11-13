Shiv Sena leader’s killing: Accused’s police custody extended by three days

A court in Amritsar on Saturday extended police custody of Sandeep Singh, accused of killing Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, by three more days.

Suri was shot dead when he along with his supporters was protesting outside a temple in Amritsar on November 4. Besides his personal security, a police team of Amritsar commissionerate, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), was at the spot when the incident took place. Suri had ‘Y-category’ security cover.

Sandeep was presented in the court amid tight security as various Sikh organisations had given a call to gather at the court complex. “The investigation officers had demanded extension for Sunny’s remand citing that his mobile phone’s forensic report is pending. The court was satisfied with the police argument and extended his remand till November 15,”said a police official.

A senior police official, who wished not to be named, said: “The said no one enticed him to kill the Shiv Sena leader. However, we are waiting the forensic report of his mobile phone to clarify the facts.”

Suri’s family members and supporters had alleged involvement of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in the killing. The family had also demanded the inclusion of Amritpal’s name in the first information report (FIR) after Sandeep he was seen meeting him in some videos. However, Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh had said the accused was ‘self-radicalised through social media’. He had also termed the incident a ‘hate crime’.

Sandeep was arrested from the crime spot with a licensed .32-bore pistol. A day after the arrest, he was sent to a seven-day police remand.

Police officials privy to the development said disciplinary action can also be taken against the cops who were deployed in Suri’s security. Earlier, the Shiv Sena leader’s family had demanded action against the cops who allegedly failed to protect him.

