Sena leader killing: NIA joins probe; Suri’s son calls murder preplanned

A team of national investigation agency (NIA) on Saturday visited Amritsar and initiated their probe into the killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri.

Suri, 58, was shot dead allegedly by an assailant, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31) outside Gopal Mandir in Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place when Suri was protesting against the temple management. Heavy police deployment, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and the security personnel of Suri, were also present on the spot when the assistant pumped four bullets into his body.

“The team has visited in the holy city. The team members are expected to question the arrested accused, besides visiting the crime spot,” said a senior police official of Amritsar commissionerate, while wishing not to be named.

Meanwhile, the slain Hindu leader’s son Manik Suri claimed that the attack on his father was preplanned. He said his father had received a threat call from the United Kingdom (UK) the night before his murder. The caller had introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and spoken about his intention of sending some attackers.

“There was a threat call the night before the incident. My father received a call from the UK. The caller introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and said he was sending some men and that his ‘deal is done’… It was planned, four bullets hit him,” Manik said.

On Saturday, Suri’s family members and supporters didn’t cremate the body. They were demanding the adding of Amritpal Singh’s name in the first information report (FIR), besides other issues, including giving Suri the status of a martyr.

A day after Suri’s killing, a purported video clip showed arrested accused Sandeep Singh meeting Amritpal Singh , chief of Waris Punjab De (WPD), the organisation founded by late actor Deep Sidhu. Police sources said the video was apparently shot on October 29 when Amritpal Singh visited the holy city.

Other demands of the family were providing adequate security cover, government job to a family member and the investigation of the case through central bureau of investigation (CBI) unravel the ‘conspiracy’.

After a long meeting with deputy commissioner (DC) Harpreet Singh Sudhan and commissioner of police (CP) Arun Pal Singh, the family members agreed to do the cremation on Sunday at 12 noon. The family members claimed that the administration has accepted their all demands, including the adding of Amritpal Singh’s name in the FIR.

However, the DC said they have assured the family members that all those whose names will come to the fore during the investigation will be booked and strict action will be taken. The DC said also ensured adequate security to the family and a government job as per the law. Before this, hundreds of Shiv Sena workers had blocked Amritsar-Delhi railway tracks demanding action against Amritpal Singh.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who also visited the grieved family, said, “I have assured fair and impartial probe. All accused will be punished. The special investigation team (SIT) formed by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has been working hard and the results will follow. All the aspects are being covered in the probe.”