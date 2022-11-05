Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader shot dead: Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab, says Warring

Condemning the broad daylight murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said there was a complete collapse of law and order in the state, and culprits were choosing and killing their targets with so much ease and convenience.

Through a statement, Warring appealed for peace and harmony, and also urged people to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemies of Punjab.

Warring said the killing reflected the failure of the government in handling law and order in the state. “This had to happen as the entire government is busy with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections,” he said, while cautioning chief minister Bhagwant Mann against taking things lightly.

He also said Punjab could not afford to allow the situation to drift into the dark era once again.

Congress leader and ex-MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha said the Congress restored peace in Punjab and several people, including the then CM Beant Singh, had sacrificed their lives for peace.

“The present government needs to take things seriously. The CM should get down from the helicopter and attend to these pressing matters in Punjab on priority instead of leaving the state for campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” he claimed.