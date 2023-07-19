Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SHO transferred days after attack on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

SHO transferred days after attack on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 19, 2023 01:03 PM IST

An inquiry has also been initiated against him after thw attack on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, in which three people were attacked by unidentified gunmen

Days after the attack on three non-local labourers in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the government has attached the station house officer (SHO) to police range headquarters.

The SHO transferred days after attack on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. (HT File)

On Monday, the SHO, inspector Ghulam Jeelani Bhat, was attached to range police headquarters Anantnag through a communication. An inquiry has also been initiated against him for the incident, in which three non locals were attacked by unidentified gunmen.

On July 13, three non-local labourers from Sapul Bihar were injured in an attack in south Kashmir’s Gagren, Shopian. This was the first targeted attack on non-locals in Kashmir this year.

To investigate the attack, the police have already formed a special team headed by a senior police officer to identify the attackers. Soon after the attack, the police and army had also conducted searches in the village, however attackers had fled the spot soon after the attack.

The lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had condemned the terror attack in Shopian and said all efforts will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice

As per the initial information, two gunmen had targeted the non local labourers at Gagren village when they were busy in purchasing grocery in the market. The injured labourers were shifted to Shopian district hospital and then SMHS hospital where doctors have declared them stable. Though no militant group took responsibility for the attack on the non local labourers, police suspect the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba cadres operating in the area.

