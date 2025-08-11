Shoddy construction work upstairs leaves Mohali civil hospital flooded

Mohali’s crumbling health infrastructure was laid bare on Saturday after heavy rainfall flooded the city’s only civil hospital in Phase 6, turning its corridors and wards into waterlogged stretches, and transforming ceilings into makeshift waterfalls. While patients and attendants waded through ankle-deep water, doctors and nurses found themselves assisting in draining out water instead of attending to patients. (HT)

The waterlogging, reportedly due to poor construction work on the recently built upper floors, severely disrupted medical services and raised hygiene concerns.

Other hospital staff struggled to contain water gushing from the ceiling at one point and drain out water collected across wards.

An attendant, requesting anonymity, said, “Instead of looking after my patient, I was busy scooping water off the corridor floor. Water was pouring from the ceiling and the staff had placed a garbage bin underneath to collect the water.”

Punjab health systems and corporation director Amit Talwar said, “We will conduct a comprehensive infrastructure inspection as two separate agencies are responsible for the hospital’s maintenance and construction. A decision will be taken soon.”