Shoolini varsity scientist develops biotech method to produce xylitol

A scientist at Shoolini University has developed the first biotechnological method to produce xylitol—a natural, low-calorie sweetener with a glycemic index of just 7, compared to sugar’s 68. The research was conducted under the supervision of prof Dinesh Kumar, head, school of bioengineering and food technology, Shoolini University, and Dr Vinod Kumar, professor, Shoolini University. (File)

Dr Srishti Mathur created this diabetic-friendly alternative by converting Brewer’s Spent Grain (BSG), the primary by-product of beer production, into a high-value, eco-friendly sugar substitute.

The process has resulted in four patents and represents a major advancement over conventional xylitol production, which relies on chemical-heavy, energy-intensive hydrogenation of xylose. Dr Mathur’s yeast-based fermentation method employs Pichia fermentans, a strain procured from Cranfield University, UK, avoids harsh chemicals, reduces production costs by approximately 40%, and could lower prices by $2 per kilogram, making xylitol more affordable and accessible, while being recognised as an eco-friendly and sustainable industrial process.

Xylitol is approved for use in India by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and is also recognised as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) by the US FDA. The sweetener can be used in sugar-free chocolates, chewing gums, beverages, and diabetic-friendly desserts, making it ideal for everyday use in foods and drinks. Its dental benefits are scientifically recognised, helping to reduce harmful oral bacteria and lower the risk of dental caries.

Speaking on the same, Dr Mathur said, “This innovation highlights the potential of transforming industrial by-products into valuable resources. Producing xylitol from BSG provides a cost-effective, health-promoting sweetener while promoting sustainable industrial practices and addressing pressing global challenges such as waste management and public health.”

The research also supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 12 and SDG 9) by promoting responsible consumption, circular economy practices, and sustainable industrial innovation, turning a product that often ends up in landfills into a valuable resource.