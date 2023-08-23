Two Kala Rana gang members held for firing at IELTS institute in Yamunanagar

Ten days after three unidentified men allegedly fired six shots at an IELTS centre at Yamunanagar, a shooter and his accomplice have been arrested for the crime, police said on Tuesday. Ten days after three unidentified men allegedly fired six shots at an IELTS centre at Yamunanagar, a shooter and his accomplice have been arrested for the crime, police said on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They were identified as Shivam Pandit, a shooter, and Rahul alias Monti Rana, arms supplier, both residents of Karnal district.

They were working on the orders of Bhanu, currently living abroad and affiliated with the Kala Rana gang, said DSP (Yamunanagar-1) Rajiv Kumar.

On August 12, two men entered World Edu Scamper Institute at Yamunanagar’s Tau Devi Complex near Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in the morning and fired six shots on the glass doors of a cabin, while the third person waited outside on his bike.

No injury or death was reported in the incident and a case was registered.

The DSP said, hours after the incident, the owner received an extortion call of ₹5 crore from an international number and some Bhanu, a relative of gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, was on the other end.

“Based on the intelligence and technical evidence, prime shooter Shivam was arrested on Monday and on his disclosure, Rahul was nabbed. Shivam is also an accused in three cases with Punjab Police and Rahul was involved in arranging bike, arms, mobiles and other logistics for the shooters. Both have been taken into four days of remand,” Kumar told the reporters.

He said the extortion call has been traced to Mexico and efforts are being made for Bhanu’s extradition.

Gangster Kala Rana, who was extradited to India from Thailand in March last year, is named in over 40 cases, including by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A history sheeter, Rana is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Kala Jathedi syndicate. He also runs his own gang with his brother Surya Pratap alias Noni Rana and is infamous for extortion calls to mining dealers, businessmen, politicians etc.

He is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and will be brought on production warrant for further probe in the case, DSP Kumar said.

