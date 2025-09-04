Shooting stones, landslides claim 6 lives in Himachal

Six people were reported dead as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Efforts underway to rescue two peole buried in Kullu landslide. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Four more bodies were recovered from the debris of the two buildings that were hit by a landslide in Sundernagar on Tuesday night, taking the total death toll in the incident to seven, including four members of a family.

On Tuesday night a landslide hit BBMB Colony in Sundernagar. The three bodies recovered, as per officials, are of the mother and son, identified as Surinder Kaur and Gurpreet Singh. Apart from this, the body of a person was found buried along with a scooter. He was identified as Prakash Sharma, a resident of Dadhiyal. The search operation is still on as there is a possibility of someone else being with the scooter rider, while the body of an occupant of a Tata Sumo was found buried in the landslide. On Tuesday night, the bodies of two women and a two-year-old were found.

In another incident, two women were killed and 15 were injured after boulders fell on a private bus that was on its way to Shimla from Rampur on National Highway 5 on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Laxmi Virani hailing from village Jalgaon in Maharashtra and one Nepali origin female who is yet to be identified.

As per the officials, the incident happened around 3 pm when a private bus was coming from Rampur towards Shimla and the boulder fell on it near the Kali Mitti area near Bithal.

Injured passengers were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex (MGMSC) in Khaneri in Rampur.

Meanwhile, two houses collapsed in Kullu’s Akhada Bazaar late on Tuesday following a landslide. Two people, including an NDRF jawan Narinder, 37, and a Kashmiri youth Waqar Ahmad, 24, are feared to be buried under the debris. An operation is on to rescue them.

The deputy commissioner Torul S Raveesh said that on Tuesday night at around 11:45 pm, due to heavy rains, a landslide incident occurred behind a building located in the Inner Akhara market in which two people were buried while one person was rescued safely during the rescue operation.

A part of the Vishwakarma temple in Shimla’s Rampur collapsed due to incessant rain.

Five trucks parked on the roadside at Wangtu on National Highway-5 in Kinnaur were damaged due to stones falling from the hill.

Landslide in Mandi village, families evacuated

Continuous heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in the state’s capital – Shimla, leading to uprooting of trees in close vicinity of the official residence of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, prompting authorities to vacate a nearby house and shift residents to safer locations.

The incident occurred in Ramchandra chowk and Benmore area that houses government accommodation.

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said that municipal authorities took prompt action after receiving reports of a landslide at Banmore Ward’s Ramchandra Chowk, an area already affected by a major slide a few days ago.

He added that one house in the danger zone had been identified and vacated as a precautionary measure, with its occupants shifted to safer locations. “Due to the ongoing rains, we have restricted access to the affected area. Residents nearby have been advised to move to safer places so that they are not harmed if more trees fall,” Chauhan stated.

“Where possible, we are restoring manually, and in other areas, machinery is being used,” he said.

About 22 families have been affected by the landslide in Kunduni village under Jogindernagar subdivision in Mandi district, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that 10 houses have been completely damaged. However, no loss of human life was reported during the incident. SDM Jogindernagar Manish Chaudhary said that the administration took immediate action and reached the spot in the morning and evacuated the affected houses. Since the series of landslides is still continuing, as a precaution, all the families have been sent to a safe place.

The administration has arranged temporary relief camps for the affected families. They have been provided with food and accommodation. Apart from this, separate arrangements have been made for accommodation and care of the animals of the affected families.

1,364 roads blocked

Due to incessant rainfall, as many as 1,364 roads, including five National Highways remained blocked in the state on Wednesday. It included 294 roads in Mandi, 234 in Shimla, 225 in Kullu and 204 in Chamba district. While 121 roads were blocked in Sirmaur district, 53 were blocked in Kangra district. Moreover, 1062 water supply schemes were also disrupted in the state.

The Mandi-Kullu stretch of Chandigarh-Manali NH remained blocked at Dwada and Jhalogi. Police officials said that owing to the heavy rainfall and the increased water level of the Beas river, the stretch near Dawada was partially submerged and the silt accumulated as well. In Kullu district, NH-305 and NH-03 remained blocked, while NH-505 was blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district. NH-05 remained blocked in Kinnaur district.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal on June 20, as many as 343 people have lost their lives so far. This includes 183 deaths due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, while 160 people have died in road accidents. More than 4,000 houses have been either partially or completely damaged. The state has witnessed 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts and 122 major landslides.

Educational institutes closed till September 7

Himachal government has decided to close all educational institutes till September 7. The orders issued by Rakesh Kanwar, secretary education, said, “To ensure security and safety of students and staff, it has been decided by the government that all government and private colleges and schools (including DIETs) shall remain closed till September 7,” read the order.

“The teachers and administrative staff will also be exempted from attending colleges/ schools; however, concerned heads of institutions shall ensure that teaching classes are conducted through online mode, whenever possible” read the order.

743 schools and colleges have been affected: Education minister

Education minister Rohit Thakur presided over a review meeting with senior officers of the higher and school education departments on Wednesday to assess the situation caused by continuous heavy rainfall across the state. Rohit said, “Nearly 743 schools and colleges have been affected, with estimated losses amounting to about ₹50 crore.”

Speaking on closure of schools owing to the rains, Rohit said, “Owing to heavy rainfall and to avoid confusion and inconvenience, we have taken a uniform decision to keep educational institutions closed for the remaining three-four days of this week because the safety of children is very important.”

No heavy rain alert

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted the rainfall to continue in parts of Himachal in the coming days.

According to weather department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at a few places from September 4 to 9. A yellow alert of thunderstorms and lightning has been sounded for September 4 in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, and for Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on September 5. Notably, no heavy rainfall alert has been issued for the coming few days.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, said, “In the last 24 hours, Bilaspur, Shimla, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts recorded heavy rainfall at isolated places. The highest was 140 mm in Bilaspur. Even on Wednesday the monsoon activity continued across the state since early morning. The possibility is that this rain will continue across Himachal Pradesh, and in some areas, heavy to very heavy rainfall can also occur.”

“The intense rainfall is likely to continue until late this evening. From September 4 onwards, the intensity will decrease. Between September 4 and 8, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi districts may see only light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas. Heavy rainfall alerts are only for today, after which the weather will bring some relief,” Sharma explained.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was vigorous over the state. Light to moderate rain was observed at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over the state. The highest rainfall of 14 cm was recorded in Naina Devi, followed by Jot (10 cm), Pachhad (8 cm), Kothi (7 cm), Chamba (7 cm), Bilaspur Sadar (6 cm), Sangraha (6 cm), Rohru (6 cm), Manali (6 cm), Palampur (5 cm), Kandaghat (5 cm), Chuari (5 cm).