Shootout at Kathua medical college: Injured cop succumbs day after gangster shot dead

A probationary sub inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Deepak Sharma, who was injured in a shootout with gangsters in Kathua on Tuesday night, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Pathankot on Wednesday, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Police probationary sub inspector Deepak Sharma, who was injured in a shootout with gangsters in Kathua on Tuesday night, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. (File photo)

A gangster was shot dead in the shootout on the premises of the Government Medical College in Kathua. The gangsters had driven into the campus to escape the police team on their chase.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections: Former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest polls from Anantnag

“A firing incident occurred between police and gangsters near GMC, Kathua, at 10.35pm on Tuesday. As a result, sub inspector Deepak Sharma, who was posted at the police station at Ramgarh, received head injuries and special police officer Anil Kumar was injured. A gangster was shot dead in the shootout,” a police spokesperson said.

The injured police officer was shifted from GMC Kathua to a private hospital at Pathankot for treatment. “PSI Deepak Sharma succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been shifted to GMC, Kathua,” he said.

The official said that gangsters led by Shunu group head Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case, were being chased by police from Ramgarh on Tuesday night. While being chased, the gangsters drove their vehicle into the premises of the Government Medical College at Kathua, where an exchange of fire took place. Gangster Vasudev was shot dead but police officials Deepak Sharma and Anil Kumar were injured.

Another gangster with Vasudev was injured in the shootout. He is undergoing treatment at GMC, Kathua.

Soon after the incident, Kathua SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal arrived at the GMC Kathua to take stock of the situation.

In his condolence message, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said, “I salute the valour and indomitable courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made the supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting and neutralising a most wanted gangster in Kathua. His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts. Deepest condolences to his family.”