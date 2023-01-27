Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shopkeeper shot at in Punjab’s Phagwara

Shopkeeper shot at in Punjab’s Phagwara

Updated on Jan 27, 2023 07:13 PM IST

A shopkeeper was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men, police said on Friday

The victim was rushed to a civil hospital and was later referred to a private facility. His condition was stated to be critical. (Representational Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara

Sanjay Sachdeva (34) was closing his shop in the Ankhi Nagar area when the incident occurred on Thursday night, SHO Amandeep Nahar said.

The victim was rushed to a civil hospital and was later referred to a private facility. His condition was stated to be critical, he said.

The officer said it was not known yet if any old hostility was behind the incident or if the bikers had come with any intention of looting. “We are scanning CCTV cameras footage of the area to identify the accused,” the SHO added.

