Shops at Panjab University to remain closed till 2 pm on Holi

To maintain discipline amid Holi festivities on Monday, Panjab University (PU) authorities have decided to keep all shops on its campuses, except essential commodity shops, closed till 2 pm. Over 60 PU security personnel and 60 cops of Chandigarh Police and the traffic police will keep vigil inside the university. (HT)

As per an order issued by deputy registrar (Estate), shops will remain closed in both the Sector 14 and Sector 25 campuses, except those which sell medicines and essential items like milk.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meanwhile, in a separate order by the dean student welfare, all shops in the vicinity of the Student Centre in Panjab University will remain closed on Holi.

PU chief of university security Vikram Singh said, “Over 60 PU security personnel and 60 cops of local police and the traffic police will keep vigil inside the university and patrol the popular spots.”

PU has also shared a traffic advisory for Monday, saying vehicles will only be allowed to enter from Gate number 2 for the North Campus and from the Alumni House gate for the South Campus between 8 am and 4 pm.

All students and employees must carry their ID cards.