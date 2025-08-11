Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Shops damaged in fire in Haryana’s Bhiwani

ByPress Trust of India, Bhiwani
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:38 am IST

A fire broke out on Sunday in a few shops in Haryana’s Bhiwani, causing damage to goods but no one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze.

