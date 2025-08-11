Shops damaged in fire in Haryana’s Bhiwani

A fire broke out on Sunday in a few shops in Haryana’s Bhiwani, causing damage to goods but no one was injured in the blaze, officials said. A fire broke out on Sunday in a few shops in Haryana’s Bhiwani, causing damage to goods but no one was injured in the blaze, officials said. (AFP File Photo)

Ten fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze.

“The fire broke out in the early hours and more damage was caused to the three shops selling school bags and some other goods,” he added. “The fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he further said.