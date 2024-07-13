Shops evacuated as Shimla’s Ridge begins to sink again

The ground on the iconic Ridge has begun sinking again, forcing authorities to evacuated 15 shops in the Padam Dev Complex as a precautionary measure. The sunken area at Shimla’s Ridge has been cordoned off to prevent any accidents. (HT)

The ridge, a popular tourist spot, has been experiencing subsidence for years, with around 100-m stretches on both sides being a cause for concern. The fresh cracks that appeared on the road in Lakkar Bazaar have raised fears of a potential collapse, which could also put the water tank built on the ridge at risk.

Mayor Surendra Chauhan visited the spot on Thursday afternoon and ordered the evacuation of the shops. “We cannot take any chances with the safety of the people,” he said, adding, “The area has been declared unsafe, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure that the situation does not worsen.”

The cracks on the road have appeared near a tree on the ridge, and the ground has already sunk by four to five feet in the area.

The water tank, which supplies water to a significant portion of the city, is also at risk due to the subsidence. If the tank is damaged, it could lead to a water crisis in the city.

The authorities are working to assess the situation. The sunken area has been cordoned off to prevent any accidents.