Short film featuring Ludhiana govt school kids makes it to Canada fest

In a proud moment for Ludhiana’s rural education sector, a short Punjabi film featuring students from a government school in the district has been screened at the 13th Ma Boli Film Festival in Surrey, Canada. The cast of the film — Screen Bukhar, written and directed by noted educator and filmmaker Karamjit Singh Grewal, comprised students of Government High School, Kheri Jhameri. With limited resources but immense talent, the rural students delivered compelling performances, earning appreciation beyond borders. Teacher-cum-filmmaker Karamjit Grewal with the students who acted in the film - Screen Bukhar. (HT PHOTO)

The film addresses a pressing contemporary issue, the growing dependence of children on mobile phones and screens, and its misuse. Through a simple yet impactful narrative, the young actors have effectively conveyed a strong social message. Screened on April 24, the film festival will continue till April 30.

Festival director Navalpreet Rangi described the selection as a meaningful step towards understanding the challenges faced by today’s youth. He noted that such initiatives not only highlight emerging talent but also encourage socially relevant storytelling.

Karamjit Singh Grewal, a national award-winning teacher known for his contributions to children’s literature and creative arts, said the project aimed to channel students’ creativity while addressing a real-world concern. His efforts have once again demonstrated how rural classrooms can nurture global talent.

Grewal said they completed the shooting of the film on the school premises and local houses. The entire film was shot using smart phone camera. The students helped in editing.

The achievement has sparked celebrations at the school, with principal Gurdershan Singh and staff congratulating the students for their outstanding performance. The success stands as a testament to the untapped potential of rural government school students, proving that with guidance and opportunity, they can shine on the world stage.