Shortage of doctors in Kullu: Himachal HC issues notice to health secy

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday issued notices to principal secretary (health), director health services and Kullu regional hospital chief medical officer over shortage of specialists, medical officers and other facilities at the hospital.

A division bench, comprising chief justice AA Sayed and justice Sandeep Sharma, passed these orders while hearing a public interest litigation, filed by Kullu zila parishad chairperson Pankaj Parmar.

The petitioner has alleged that due to a shortage of doctors and para-medical staff at the regional centre, residents were forced to seek treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, or hospitals in Chandigarh.

Parmar said that there was no paediatrician or radiologist at the 100-bedded mother and child hospital block at the Kullu regional hospital, which was recently inaugurated by the CM, and only one gynaecologist had been posted at the hospital.

The petitioner sought filling up of vacancies for medical officers at the hospital at the earliest.

The Court has directed the respondents to file an affidavit within two weeks. In the meantime, the court asked them to post at least one paediatrician at the hospital within two days. The next hearing will take place on July 21, 2022.