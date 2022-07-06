Shortage of doctors in Kullu: Himachal HC issues notice to health secy
The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday issued notices to principal secretary (health), director health services and Kullu regional hospital chief medical officer over shortage of specialists, medical officers and other facilities at the hospital.
A division bench, comprising chief justice AA Sayed and justice Sandeep Sharma, passed these orders while hearing a public interest litigation, filed by Kullu zila parishad chairperson Pankaj Parmar.
The petitioner has alleged that due to a shortage of doctors and para-medical staff at the regional centre, residents were forced to seek treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, or hospitals in Chandigarh.
Parmar said that there was no paediatrician or radiologist at the 100-bedded mother and child hospital block at the Kullu regional hospital, which was recently inaugurated by the CM, and only one gynaecologist had been posted at the hospital.
The petitioner sought filling up of vacancies for medical officers at the hospital at the earliest.
The Court has directed the respondents to file an affidavit within two weeks. In the meantime, the court asked them to post at least one paediatrician at the hospital within two days. The next hearing will take place on July 21, 2022.
-
PDP demands FIR against BJP leaders for ‘sheltering’ LeT terrorist
The Peoples' Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be registered against “pseudo-nationalist leaders” of the saffron party for sheltering arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. The Hussain, who was involved in many terror attacks, including bomb blasts in Rajouri and Udhampur, was reported to be heading the IT cell of BJP's minority morcha, though leaders of the saffron party have refuted this claim.
-
Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operatives among 4 charge sheeted by NIA
The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force, in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday. The priest was seriously injured in the attack. The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
-
Heavy rain lashes J&K, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu on Tuesday, which disrupted vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway. “Cloudy weather is expected at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Baltal, Panchtarni, Bararri, Amarnath holy cave and adjacent areas, with chances of intermittent rainfall throughout the day,” an independent weather forecaster said. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway. Meanwhile, flash floods hit three villages of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
Punjab: Mann govt appoints Vijay Kumar Janjua as new chief secy
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary. Janjua replaces Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, a 1990-batch IAS officer, who has been posted as director general, Anirudh Tewari, relieving Jaspreet Talwar. In replacing Tewari, Janjua has superseded four IAS officers, including Arun Goel (1985), Vini Mahajan (1987), Ravneet Kaur (1988) and Anjali Bhawra (1988). Goel, Mahajan and the incumbent VK Bhawra are on central deputation.
-
Heavy rainfall to drench HP till July 9, yellow alert sounded
With heavy rainfall expected to drench the state till July 9, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, urging people to remain cautious. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening are expected to take place at isolated places over the next four days in the plains and middle hills of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul. Parts of the state experienced moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours.
