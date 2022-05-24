Shortage of stamp papers leaves Mohali residents at wits’ end
Already troubled by endless paperwork and legwork in the searing heat, citizens requiring stamp papers for various applications in Mohali district are also being stumped by no-supply replies from vendors.
For more than a month now, there has been an acute shortage of low-denomination stamp papers in the three sub-divisions of Mohali district – Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar.
Applicants queuing up in the heat to buy stamp papers of the ₹50, ₹100 and ₹1,000 denominations have had to return empty handed since mid-April, further pushing back the processing of their applications.
Hundreds of applicants visit the administrative offices in the three sub-divisions daily for birth and death certificates, land registration, rent agreements, marriage registration, water, power and gas connections and lease documents, among others – all of which require low-denomination stamp papers for affidavits.
The Treasury Office in Kharar supplies stamp papers to Kharar and Mohali, while the Dera Bassi sub-division has its own treasury.
“Earlier the stamp papers were sourced through manual applications, but now the state government has made the supply process completely online. Due to some glitch in the software, the supply had been hit, but it’s sorted out now. We have applied for the stamp papers online and will get them by May 25 for further distribution,” said Gurmeet Kaur, treasury officer, Kharar.
District revenue officer Gurdev Singh Dham said they were familiar with the shortage and had written about it to the state government.
A stamp vendor at the Mohali District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, said, “Tempers fly when people are unable to get the required stamp papers, but we are helpless as there’s no supply from the back end. However, officials concerned have assured that supply will resume before May end.”
Former president of Mohali Property Consultants Association, Shalindar Anand said, “Mohali is a hub of real estate activities, yet consumers are struggling to get low-denomination stamp papers to proceed with any kind of agreement. This reflects the state government’s lackadaisical attitude.”
-
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday. On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday. On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
-
Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali
Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, ₹66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.
-
May 31 rebate deadline nearing, but 66% owners yet to pay property tax in Chandigarh
With hardly a week to go before the municipal corporation starts imposing penalties for non-payment of property tax from June 1, only 34% of the property owners in Chandigarh have come forward to pay the tax. There are around 1.36-lakh property tax assessees in Chandigarh. But only around 48,000 have paid the tax, totalling around ₹24.40 crore, since financial year 2022-2023 started.
-
Mercury plunges to 30.7°C in Chandigarh after 11.5 mm rain
The city received 11.5 mm rainfall on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The rain caused the maximum temperature to fall from 38.9C on Sunday to 30.7C on Monday, 7.4C below normal. More rain is forecast on Tuesday, while clear skies can be expected on May 25, as per the India Meteorological Department. The figure had increased to 11.5 mm by 8.30 am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics