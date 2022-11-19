Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shot in the arm for NC as musician Waqar Khan joins party

Shot in the arm for NC as musician Waqar Khan joins party

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 01:03 AM IST

The musician, who hails from north Kashmir’s Tangdhar in Kupwara district, is being seen as a youth icon. He joined the party in the presence of party president Farooq Abdullah and other senior leaders.

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

In a shot in the arm for the National Conference, popular musician Waqar Khan joined the party on Friday.

The musician, who hails from north Kashmir’s Tangdhar in Kupwara district, is being seen as a youth icon. He joined the party in the presence of party president Farooq Abdullah and other senior leaders.

NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq welcomed the young singer to the party saying, “With sheer hard work and his songs, he has won millions of hearts. You are a youth icon and I wish you all the best in serving the people,” Sadiq said. Locals, however, are sceptical about Khan improving the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

Recently, Waqar has sung for different government and army sponsored events, and appeared on televised debates.

