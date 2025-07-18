Show cause notices issued to Faridabad DC, municipal commissioner for flouting HHRC directions

Taking a serious note of the “repeated disregard” of its orders by senior officials of the Faridabad district administration and the Faridabad municipal corporation (MC), the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued show cause notices to deputy commissioner (DC) and the municipal commissioner of Faridabad, warning them of a ₹20,000 fine per case for contempt of its directions. Despite a formal letter issued by the DC on May 16, 2025, to the concerned officers, no report was submitted, nor did any officer appear before the Commission. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In his order, the HHRC member Deep Bhatia stated that non-compliance with Commission’s directives not only amounts to contempt of law but also obstructs justice for the aggrieved individuals.

An official spokesperson of the HHRC said that in one complaint DC, MC commissioner, executive engineer and block development and panchayat officer (Tigaon) were instructed multiple times to submit a report. Despite a formal letter issued by the DC on May 16, 2025, to the concerned officers, no report was submitted, nor did any officer appear before the Commission.

“This indicates a careless and casual approach towards a serious human rights matter,” the HHRC has pointed out.

“...Given these repeated lapses, the Commission has issued show cause notices to both the DC and the municipal commissioner of Faridabad under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, asking them to explain why a fine of ₹20,000 per case should not be imposed on them for wilful disobedience,” the spokesperson said, adding that the next hearings are scheduled for September 22.

The complainant, a resident of village Bukharpur, tehsil Ballabgarh, has stated that the main access road to his village is in a severely dilapidated condition, causing great inconvenience to the villagers. The situation is so dire that they are forced to travel through a neighbouring village to reach their destination and the problem worsens significantly during the rainy season, creating serious difficulties for students, the elderly, and the sick.

The complaint also said that he has submitted several requests to the administration for the construction of an alternative road, but no effective action has been taken so far.

Similarly, in two other cases no official from the Faridabad municipal corporation appeared or submitted any status report, despite clear directives from the Commission. On April 22, 2025, the Commission had specifically ordered that a senior official must appear in person with the latest report and any relevant court orders. These instructions were also ignored, said the HHRC spokesperson.