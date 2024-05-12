Show me the numbers: Nayab Saini to Congress on MLAs’ support

With Congress demanding a ‘floor test’, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reduced to a minority, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini dared the grand old party to “show him the numbers on MLAs’ support in writing.” With Congress demanding a ‘floor test’, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reduced to a minority, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini dared the grand old party to “show him the numbers on MLAs’ support in writing.” (PTI)

CM Saini, who was in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony for the launch of the two-day ‘Har Booth, Har Ghar Sampark’ campaign on Saturday, said, “The Congress is finished. The public does not trust it. The party uses corrupt policies to oppress people, that is why people have rejected it.”

Congress had on Friday handed over a memorandum to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, urging him to dismiss the state government, impose President’s rule and hold a fresh assembly elections.

The Opposition is seeking polls in the state after three Independent MLAs withdrew support from the BJP government and extended it to the Opposition Congress. Saini said, “The Congress should provide a written statement to the Governor with signatures of MLAs, specifying the number of legislators supporting them.”

Later, Saini also addressed rallies in Kurukshetra’s Shahabad and Kaithal’s Kalayat. He also condemned the attack on JJP’s sitting MLA and party’s Hisar Lok Sabha candidate Naina Chautala’s convoy on Friday. “This way of protest is not right,” he said.

BJP under no threat: Khattar

Meanwhile in Rohtak, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said BJP government has no threat in the state, and some opposition MLAs, including the Congress lawmakers, are in touch with them.

Khattar said the Nayab Singh Saini government has a majority and they will win the floor test, whenever a non-confidence motion is moved.

“The issue of any threat to the Haryana government does not exist. We are focusing on retaining all ten Lok Sabha seats,” he added. Khattar also condemned the stone-pelting incident on Naina Chautala’s convoy.

(With inputs from Sunil Rahar in Rohtak and Bhavey Nagpal in Karnal)