Show-cause notice over USA tour: PUTA writes to V-C, condemns ‘victimisation of teachers’
PUTA has written a strongly worded letter to the vice-chancellor to condemn the “victimisation of teachers by university authorities, and creation an environment of fear, intimidation and threat on the campus” after three faculty members were issued a show-cause notice over USA tour
After three Panjab University (PU) teachers were sent show-cause notices for visiting the United States of America for a project, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written a strongly worded letter to the vice-chancellor to condemn the “victimisation of teachers by university authorities, and creation an environment of fear, intimidation and threat on the campus.”
In the letter, PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura, said that the three faculty members – Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar – were to proceed on a foreign visit in pursuit of their projects, which is ordinarily considered to be a matter of prestige for the university, especially in the wake of the forthcoming National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visit.
They added that Naura too had been denied leave for attending an international conference on “flimsy grounds,”and asked the V-C to withdraw the notices against the three colleagues. They have also asked that an inquiry be conducted by an external agency regarding how sanctions, which were earlier granted were withdrawn on the last day without any reason or justification.
The three have been directed to submit their response to the university within seven days. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting.
113-km triathlon to be held in Chandigarh on August 21
Tuffman India will organise the first edition of the 113-km triathlon in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. The swimming stretch of the triathlon will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6am on Sunday, after which athletes will start on the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh road. From Sukhna Lake the cyclists will go to New Chandigarh via Mullanpur Circle, Matka Chowk, Madhya Marg. There are five categories of triathlon and duathlon.
UP-based drug peddler held with 1.90 kg opium in Karnal
A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police has arrested a drug peddler and claimed to have recovered 1.90kg of opium from him. The police have identified the accused as Dalchand of Makrandpur village in Badayun district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have booked him under the relevant Sections of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station. He was produced in court and was taken on four-day police remand.
HC notice on plea challenging collection of toll at Gadpuri on Delhi-Agra highway
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the National Highways Authority of India, among others, on a plea challenging the collection of toll at Gadpuri in Palwal on the Delhi-Agra highway. The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj acted on the plea from two Palwal residents, Karan Singh Dala, a former MLA, and Rajvir, who had challenged NHAI's decision to allow the collection of toll by the concessionaire.
Haryana deputy CM on stone-laying spree in Sonepat
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 projects worth Rs 87 crore in Sonepat. Interacting with reporters, Dushyant said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted all the demands related to the road development in the state. He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhauda on August 28.
Mining mafia attack: Retired high court judge to probe killing of DSP in Nuh
A month after the mining mafia killed deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh in Nuh district on July 19, the Haryana government has instituted a commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the DSP who was mowed down by a dumper during a raid to check illegal mining.
