Shrine board begins 2nd phase of seed dispersal in Trikuta hills

Continuing its efforts toward environmental conservation and ecological restoration, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has started winter plantation drive along with the second phase of aerial seed dispersal in the Trikuta Hills—the abode of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Continuing its efforts toward environmental conservation and ecological restoration, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has started winter plantation drive along with the second phase of aerial seed dispersal in the Trikuta Hills—the abode of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. (HT File)

A demonstration exercise was held on Thursday at SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Kakryal.

The seed dispersal activity shall be carried out over the week taking advantage of favourable weather conditions to improve seed germination and achieve better ecological outcomes.

It may be recalled that the aerial seeding plan has been formulated by the Shrine Board to improve green cover in the inaccessible areas of the Trikuta Hills over the next ten years.

The programme recorded an estimated 3% ecological regeneration success rate, which is considered meaningful given the challenging terrain of the region. Despite steep slopes, rocky surfaces, and uneven soil depth, some of the dispersed seeds germinated successfully, resulting in early vegetation growth that helped improve soil stability and green cover. The experience also provided useful insights about suitable plant species.

The existing phase aims to cover approximately 83 hectares across identified locations including Banj Nallah, Khari Extension, and parts of Barkli, Koura Sumb, Kalal, Banjala and Matali Dabbar located on the right side of the Shrine Board’s Serli Helipad. The activity involves the aerial dispersal of seeds of various species like Amla, Anaar, Siris, Karangal, Thuja, Gulmohar and Bamboo etc. to enhance green cover and support ecological restoration in these hilly and environmentally sensitive areas.

CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya said as per the directions of chairman Manoj Sinha, the shrine board has made significant progress in increasing the green cover in the Shrine area.

He said through the Annual Greening Plans, more than 19 lakh saplings have been planted in recent years.

He affirmed that the aerial-based afforestation drive complements several other environmentally responsible initiatives undertaken by the Shrine Board across the shrine complex and adjoining areas. A plantation drive was also organised.