Shruti Choudhry claims she emerged ‘most popular’ during party survey, was still denied ticket

Two days after Congress announced Mahendergarh MLA Rao Dan Singh as its candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary seat, another ticket aspirant Shruti Choudhry, along with her mother and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry, on Saturday met party workers in Bhiwani and claimed that she (Shruti) had emerged as the "most popular" during a party survey.

She said that party leaders can ascertain why the ticket was denied to her.

Addressing the party workers at her residence in Bhiwani, the former member of Parliament Shruti Choudhry said, “My mother and I had carried out several developmental works in the constituency during the Congress regime. We will support the party candidate and only 25 days are left for the election. The people of this parliamentary seat are like family members and they have deep attachment with my grandfather Bansi Lal, my father Surender Singh and my mother. I will continue to raise their issues at every platform,” she added.

She further said that she wants the Congress to win this seat so that people can get rid of this BJP rule.

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said, “Rao Dan Singh did tremendous work in the last poll. I will call my workers’ meeting in a week and assign them their duties.”

Kiran Choudhry urged her workers to serve ‘Samosa’ instead of ‘Laddu’ to Rao Dan Singh.

The Tosham MLA Kiran and her daughter Shruti were upset after the party fielded Rao Dan Singh, a close confidante of former chief minister Bhupinder SinghHooda from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, which is considered as Bansi Lal’s bastion.

Shruti had defeated INLD’s Ajay Chautala in 2009 general polls from this seat and suffered a defeat against BJP’s Dharambir Singh in the last two polls. In a veiled attack on Rao Dan Singh, Kiran Choudhry said that everyone knows who had grabbed huge land and whose son is facing multiple cases. “That person (referring to Rao Dan) was involved in CLU deals and you know his image. Shruti was sure to win from this seat and you know her ticket was denied. You are my family members and my hands are tied with party,” she said to her workers.