Shubh Karan died due to shotgun bullet: CFSL to HC

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has told the high court that the protesting farmer’s death at Khanauri border in February was caused by a shotgun. Shubh Karan Singh

The 21-year-old farm protester Shubh Karan Singh died on February 21 due to bullet injuries and farmers had alleged that he succumbed to injuries caused by firing from the weapons being carried by policemen and other security personnel. As per Haryana, shotguns are not carried by policemen and other security personnel, who were posted at Khanauri and Shambhu border.

The court while observing that the report “thus settles some controversy regarding the manner in which the protester had died”, tasked Satish Balan, police commissioner, Jhajjar, to head probe into the FIR, which was initially registered by Punjab Police upon his death. The probe has been handed over to Haryana in view of a report from the panel presided over by justice Jaishree Thakur (retd) which said that Subh Karan was standing within the revenue estate of Data Singh Wala village in Jind when he was hit by the said bullets and thus Haryana would have jurisdiction to investigate into the cause of death.

On March 7, the HC had ordered a judicial probe into Shubh Karan’s death as farmers alleged that Haryana Police entered into Punjab and committed violence. It was also alleged that the farmer was within the territory of Punjab, when shot by a bullet.

The autopsy of Shubh Karan had revealed that he died from a ‘firearm injury’ (cause of death) to the head. Doctors had conducted the CT scan of the head before the postmortem. It was the CT scan that had discovered the multiple metal ‘pellets’ inside the head, thereby, confirming the use of a firearm.

Violence broke out on February 21 at both the protest sites as farmers unsuccessfully tried to break the barricades and march towards Delhi. Scores of security personnel and protesters had suffered injuries at Khanauri border. Shubhkaran succumbed to his injuries at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.