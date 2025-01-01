Shut for five years, night shelter at Ludhiana ISBT puts travellers to hardship

The 20-bed night shelter at Amar Shaheed Sukdev Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana has been locked for five years, forcing people to brave the bitter cold with no respite. The shelter was shut down due to a lack of staff and maintenance, as confirmed by officials concerned. (Manish/HT)

According to bus stand officials, two rooms located on the first floor, near counter number 13, were designated as the night shelter. Once a vital service for long-distance travellers, the shelter used to offer affordable accommodations at nominal charges up to ₹200 per bed. It also provided additional amenities, including storage and washroom facilities, exclusively for passengers staying here.

However, the shelter was shut down due to a lack of staff and maintenance, as confirmed by officials concerned. The decision came after the facility became financially burdensome to operate. Despite being useful for passengers, especially ones from humble backgrounds, the shelter’s low usage and the rising popularity of private accommodations around the bus stand premises led to its closure.

Rajeev Kumar, a traveller from Varanasi waiting for his bus to Delhi Airport, sharing his ordeal, said, “I arrived late at night, only to find myself stranded in the freezing cold with nowhere to go. It is incredibly tough when you’re travelling long distances and have no idea where to turn up for help. An operational night shelter would have been a lifesaver in such a situation.”

Shamsher Singh, general secretary of the Punjab Roadways/Punbus/PRTC Contract Workers Union, expressed concern about the safety and comfort of commuters arriving at the bus stand late at night. He highlighted the risk to passengers who have no place to stay and the lack of proper security and surveillance during late hours.

Station superintendent Jitendra Singh explained that the night shelter was shut down due to dwindling usage, which made it financially unsustainable. He added that maintaining the facility, required dedicated staff and other resources which later became costly to manage. Also, with commuters increasingly opting for private hotel rooms around the bus stand, the shelter’s services were no longer in demand, leading to its discontinuation.