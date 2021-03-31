Shutdown in Abohar against attack on BJP legislator

Almost all commercial establishments remained shut in Abohar on Tuesday in support of BJP’s call to oppose the attack party legislator Arun Narang on March 27.

BJP leaders claimed support from various communities, particularly the Arorvansh, represented by Narang. A protest march started from Arorvansh Dharamshala and took rounds across the town.

Party leaders said they will intensify the stir if police fail to arrest all the accused involved in attacking and stripping the BJP MLA in Malout on Saturday.

The impressive response to the bandh call was also significant as Abohar is the hometown of the state Congress president Sunil Jakhar.

BJP state executive member Dhanpat Sihag alleged that Congress was behind the attack on Narang. “Abohar MLA had gone to Malout to address a press conference to highlight the failures of the Capt Amarinder Singh’s four-yearf rule. Being an elected representative, he has every right to raise his voice against the political dispensation. But the elements supported by the Congress acted violently in the presence of police,” said Sihag.

BJP leaders had a minor altercation after a few shopkeepers at Bazaar number-4, the main commercial area of Abohar, refused to close their shops.