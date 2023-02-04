SIA conducts raids in Srinagar in connection with terror-funding case

Several teams of the state investigation agency’s (SIA) on Friday carried out raids in different parts of Srinagar city in connection with terror-funding cases.

Officials said the raids began early in the morning and were still going at many locations. The SIA teams were accompanied by CRPF and local policemen.

Officials said the raids were underway at some houses at Barzulla, Natipora and other localities. So far, no arrests have been made, a senior officer said, adding that raids were conducted at more than six places.

The SIA was established last year to investigate terror-related cases in the J&K and the agency, along with NIA, are probing dozens of high-profile cases relate to terror organisations, individuals and banned outfits.