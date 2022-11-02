SIA’s first raising day: Agency has been able to generate fear among anti-peace elements: J&K DGP

The director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday heaped praise on State Investigation Agency (SIA) on its first raising day. “The kind of fear SIA has been able to generate among anti-peace elements is tremendous,” the DGP said while attending the first raising day celebrated at Miran Sahib in Jammu.

At the very outset of his address, DGP congratulated special DGP CID, RR Swain and all the officers and jawans of SIA on the completion of an eventful first year.

“Normally, somebody celebrating its first birthday would be walking with difficulties but this wing is rather running that shows the energy and enthusiasm of the officers and the leader of the SIA”, the DGP said.

He said a year ago, National Investigation Agency (NIA) was supplementing the investigation process in terror-related cases in J&K, but today it is a pleasure to say that we have SIA.

“It is an achievement that this wing has been able to earn a name in a short time. During its first year of working, the SIA investigated 450 cases of special nature with an overall disposal rate of 65%,” he added.

He said that in addition to this, J&K police has created new investigation units at the district level called SIUs (Special Investigation Units) and added that these units too would complement and supplement the investigation process of UAPA (unlawful activities prevention act) cases.

“SIA has emerged as a strong investigation arm of Jammu and Kashmir Police,” said the DGP, who assured all possible support to strengthen SIA.

SIA chief Swain, in his address, said that in over three decades of terrorism, J&K presently has a record low militancy

“Some people are more dangerous than the man holding the gun because they are providing logistic, financial, and ideological support to terrorism. The ecosystem is much more dangerous,” he said, adding that we need to address the ideology which is working as the operating software to the entire campaign of terrorism.