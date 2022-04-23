Sidhu demands compensation, govt jobs for families of deceased farmers in Punjab
: Former president of Punjab Congress Navjot Sidhu on Friday demanded Rs. 50 lakh compensation and a government job for the families of the debt-ridden farmers who ended their life due to crop losses and asked the Punjab government to come up with a policy to redress the issues of the farming community.
Sidhu was visiting the families of farmers who died by suicide allegedly due to financial crisis driven by crop losses in villages in Bathinda district.
After paying condolences to a family at Maiserkhana village, whose 39-year-old member died after jumping before a train on April 19, Sidhu claimed that seven farmers took the extreme step in Bathinda district in the last few days.
“First the cotton crop was damaged (due to pink bollworm attack) and then wheat production was hit due to climatic conditions. Aam Aadmi Party (national convener) Arvind Kejriwal should immediately release ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job to family members of the deceased,” said Sidhu.
The Congress leader, who also visited Mansa Khurd village to condole the death of another farmer, said the Punjab government should frame a policy to redress the problems of the farming community.
However, Bathinda deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed Parry said only three farmers died by suicide in the past few days and it was premature to connect deaths with crop failures.
Parry said several studies have confirmed a widespread significant drop in wheat yield but deaths cannot be attributed to low production of the crops without credible evidence.
“In one case of suicide by a resident of Bajak village early this week, the farmer died after he drank insecticide as he was in an inebriated condition. During his treatment, the deceased had recorded his statement to the police stating he was celebrating Baisakhi and he accidentally consumed the farm chemical. We are still investigating two other cases,” Parry said.
-
Haryana to celebrate 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 24
The Haryana government is set to host a grand celebration in Panipat on April 24 to mark the 400th Parkash Purb of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. The CMO officials said nearly one lakh people will attend the event. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his cabinet, leader of Opposition, leaders of all political parties in state, and Sant Samaj will participate in the event. The event will be focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur.
-
HT Explainer: Why is Haryana facing power pangs this summer
An early onset of summer coupled with deficient electricity supply has led to Haryana experiencing power shortage for the last couple of weeks. This is primarily due to the Adani Power Ltd and the Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Mundra collectively not providing about 1,800MW of contracted power and state's own 600MW second unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar in Hisar being under a prolonged shutdown for repairs.
-
PU Teachers’ Association writes to V-C over ‘misbehaviour’ at meeting
The Panjab University Teachers Association has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar over his alleged misbehaviour during a meeting with chairpersons of departments of faculty of sciences on April 19. In the letter written by president Mritunjay Kumar and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura, they claimed that some of their colleagues felt humiliated due to the treatment meted out to them and the language used by the V-C.
-
Chandigarh: AAP demands alternative housing for Colony No. 4 residents before demolition
Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers along with residents protested against the Chandigarh administration on Friday, a day after it asked the residents of Colony No.4 to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23 through a public announcement. Around 10,000 slum-dwellers are estimated to be living in the colony. It was demanded that this colony should not be demolished till these people get permanent houses or some alternative arrangements are made.
-
Haryana waives-off fee charged from players for practice in stadiums
The Haryana government on Friday announced to withdraw the contentious decision regarding charging fee from players coming for practice in stadiums or sports complexes across state. Announcing what he said is “yet another big decision for sportspersons of the state”, Haryana minister for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh said now, players will be able to prepare for games free of cost in stadiums and sports complexes.
