Sidhu, Jakhar question AAP’s RS picks from Punjab
: Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday slammed the AAP leadership for its Rajya Sabha picks, terming four of the five nominees as “betrayal” of Punjab and questioning the non-inclusion of any farmers’ representative among them.
AAP has nominated cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT-Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak, Lovely Professional University chancellor Ashok Mittal and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.
They all are set to win unopposed as no candidate has been fielded by the Congress or any other party from the state. AAP has 92 of the 117 MLAs in the Punjab assembly.
“New batteries for the Delhi remote control, it’s blinking...Harbhajan is an exception, the rest are batteries and betrayal of Punjab! @ArvindKejriwal,” Sidhu said in a tweet.
Former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar raised questions over the party’s choices, targeting it for not fielding any farmers’ representative.
“Sacrifice of more than 500 Punjabi farmers, who died at Delhi borders, protesting against the central govt’s farm laws isn’t enough to draw attention of AAP and yet they talk of building a statue of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh (sic),” he tweeted.
He said that as (Abohar MLA) Sandeep Jakhar points out, not a single farmers’ representative is amongst the five nominees to Rajya Sabha from the state.
“Is it not a betrayal of farmers of Punjab?” he asked.
