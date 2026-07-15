Pune RTO plans alphanumeric vehicle registration series

Pune - With the existing two-letter vehicle registration series under the MH-12 (Pune) code nearing exhaustion, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has decided against introducing the previously proposed three-letter alphabetical registration format and has instead opted for an alphanumeric registration series for all new vehicle registrations. The proposal has already been submitted to the state transport department for approval, and officials expect the new series to be introduced within the next few weeks after receiving the necessary administrative clearance. The move comes as the current registration combinations are rapidly being exhausted due to the steady rise in vehicle sales across Pune, particularly in the two-wheeler and passenger car segments. Officials said the proposed alphanumeric format will create a significantly larger pool of unique registration numbers, ensuring that the registration process continues uninterrupted for several years. Automobiles - Cars - Highway - Mumbai-Pune Expressway - HT Photo by Hemant Padalkar 06-04-2007

Earlier, the Pune RTO had initiated plans to shift from the existing two-letter alphabetical combinations to a three-letter series ranging from ‘AAA’ to ‘ZZZ’ and had sought technical guidance from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) regarding its implementation in the VAHAN registration system and on vehicle number plates. However, after detailed discussions at the departmental level and considering future requirements, the proposal was revised in favour of an alphanumeric format, which transport officials believe offers greater flexibility and a much larger number of possible combinations than a purely alphabetical sequence. The revised proposal has now been forwarded to the state transport department for approval.

A senior RTO official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “The earlier proposal to introduce a three-letter alphabetical series was examined in detail, but after evaluating the long-term requirement for registration numbers, it was felt that an alphanumeric series would be a more sustainable solution. Pune is registering a very high number of new vehicles every month, and we needed a system that would provide substantially more combinations and eliminate the possibility of another shortage in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, a revised proposal has been submitted to the state transport department. Once approval is received, the required software changes and operational procedures will be completed, following which the new alphanumeric registration series will be introduced. Vehicle owners need not be concerned, as the transition will be seamless and existing registration numbers will remain unaffected.”

At present, Pune RTO is issuing registration numbers under the ‘ZG’ alphabetical series. Since the MH-12 registration format has been in use for decades, the available two-letter combinations are expected to be exhausted in the coming weeks. Officials said that with Pune continuing to witness one of the highest vehicle registration rates in Maharashtra, particularly during festive seasons and periods of increased consumer demand, it became necessary to adopt a long-term solution instead of introducing another limited alphabetical series. According to the latest RTO data, Pune has more than 43.55 lakh registered vehicles, including nearly 29.89 lakh two-wheelers, around 9.20 lakh cars and over 1.56 lakh goods vehicles, besides auto-rickshaws, buses, taxis, tractors and ambulances.

The proposed alphanumeric series will also require technical modifications in the vehicle registration software, number plate generation system and other digital databases managed through the VAHAN platform. Officials said these changes will be implemented only after the state government grants approval and the necessary software updates are completed. Once notified, all new vehicle registrations at the Pune RTO will be allotted numbers under the revised alphanumeric format, while existing registered vehicles will continue to retain their current registration numbers.