Sidhu meets party’s SC MLAs, to raise Dalit issues with CM

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu who met SC MLAs of the party on Tuesday plans to meet chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh soon to take up issues related to the community.

The state president, who met SC legislators for the second time in a week, formed a detailed plan of action to take up issues raised by the community for redressal by the state government. Besides the implementation of the 85th Amendment to the Constitution, the MLAs took up release of five-marla plots to homeless families, abolition of outsourcing for ‘Group D’ posts, regularisation of ad hoc staff, grant of blue cards to poor families, release of funds for scholarships and due representation to the community in boards and corporations, among others.

“The priority points for the welfare of SCs will be identified keeping in view the demand and grievance of the community. The state chief said that he will take them up with the chief minister,” said a party leader.

The three-hour meeting held at Punjab Congress Bhawan was attended by 20 MLAs, including two ministers. While cabinet minister Aruna Chaudhary and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and 18 legislators attended the meeting, cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi was among those who were not present.

“The ministers and MLAs spoke in detail about the steps needed for the welfare of the SC community,” newly appointed working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny, who orgnaised the brainstorming session, said. A party release said that Sidhu reiterated the party’s commitment to fulfil the 18-point agenda and do even more than what was promised for the Dalit community at the earliest possible. On Friday also, the new state team had held a meeting with SC legislators on issues faced by the community. Danny said that deliberations were incomplete in the first meeting as some members wanted more time to discuss the issues at length. Later, Sidhu also met party leaders and workers from Nawanshahr.