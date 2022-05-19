Sidhu road rage case: Justice delayed but delivered, says victim’s family on SC order
The family members of Gurnam Singh, 65, who lost his life 34 years ago in a road rage incident involving cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala, said that they are thankful to Almighty for the favourable order.
1988 road rage case: SC sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu to 1 year in prison
“Justice delivered after 34 years, I bow before God in gratitude,” said Narvedinder Singh, the son of Gurnam Singh after the long-drawn legal battle finally came to a close on Thursday.
In 2018, when Supreme Court had released Sidhu by merely imposing a fine of ₹1,000, Narvedinder had only said: “I am disappointed, but the family has accepted the decision as God’s will.” He later filed the appeal against the verdict, saying: “I have faith in the judiciary.” The Supreme Court awarded the jail sentence on the same appeal on Thursday.
Reacting to the order, Sabby, the grandson of Gurnam Singh, said “There may be delay but God always delivers justice. We not only thank God but everyone who stood with us in our long legal fight during which we withstood many pulls and pressures.”
He recalled that Sidhu had reacted strongly when he was acquitted. “Take Sidhu’s version. We can only say that we are thankful to God,” he added.
He said that the family had visited Golden Temple a day before the judgment. Parveen Kaur, the daughter-in-law of Gurnam Singh also welcomed the decision.
Sidhu was an international cricketer when the incident took place. His friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu and he beat up Gurnam Singh after an argument over car parking. Gurnam was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead; and Sidhu and Sandhu were booked for culpable homicide among other charges. Sandhu has been acquitted by the Supreme Court.
As for the victim’s family, even at the time when the political war between Sidhu and the Akalis intensified, Narvedinder remained apolitical, and steered clear of interacting with the media. He pursued the case personally from the lower court to the Supreme Court and hired top lawyers.
