Sidhu takes aim at Capt again, asks who will protect you in Guru’s court

A day after four Punjab ministers sought action against their former colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu for anti-party activities, the cricketer-turned politician hit out at chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on social media, asking him to stop firing from the shoulders of other state Congress leaders.

The four ministers, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, on Wednesday demanded the suspension of the Amritsar East MLA for his unwarranted belligerence against the chief minister. “Sidhu’s provocative and targeted attacks on the chief minister over the past several days are an invitation for disaster for the Congress,” they said in a hard-hitting statement, suggesting collusion between Sidhu and opposition parties in the state, such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also read: Govt says reports of faulty ventilators in Punjab’s Faridkot hospital unfounded, issue with hospital infrastructure

On Monday, ministers Brahm Mohindra, Sunder Sham Arora and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had made a similar demand from the party high command

“Yesterday and today, my soul’s demand is justice for Guru Sahib, will reiterate it tomorrow as well! Punjab’s conscience is above party lines, stop firing from party colleagues’ shoulders. You are directly responsible & answerable. Who will protect you in court of the Great Guru?” Sidhu tweeted on Thursday, without naming the chief minister.

Sidhu, whose relations with Amarinder have been strained for more than two-and-a-half years, has been taking swipes at the chief minister almost daily ever since the Punjab and Haryana high court on April 9 quashed the chargesheets filed by the special investigation team (SIT) in the Kotkapura police firing case of 2015 that left two villagers dead.

Reacting to the criticism, the chief minister has termed Sidhu’s outbursts “total indiscipline” and said that he may be leaving for the AAP.