Sidhu-Capt spat was drama to save Cong’s sinking ship: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the Congress had acted as per a script to divert attention from its failures and befool Punjabis and asked newly appointed state Congress president Navjot Sidhu to give timelines for fulfilling the promises made to the people instead of resorting to empty bluster.

Addressing a press conference, former minister and senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema spat between Sidhu and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh was a drama staged to save the party’s sinking ship by diverting people’s attention from the state government’s failures, said the SAD.

He also condemned outgoing state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar for stating that the road to re-election of the Congress in Punjab ran through Bargari and Behbal Kalan, the places associated with the cases of sacrilege. The SAD said there could not be stronger proof of the party’s contention that the Congress had played politics on this issue in conjunction with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2017 and was going on the same dangerous road again on the eve of the 2022 assembly election.

“It is now becoming increasingly clear that the quarrel between Sidhu and the chief minister was stage-managed to divert the attention of the people. An effort is being made to save the party’s sinking ship by effecting a change in the state Congress unit and a two month long drama was also played out with this in mind,” Cheema said.

“It is clear now that the actual fight in the Punjab Congress was over distribution of the spoils of power. Now that a promise has been taken by the high command that the proceeds of corruption will be distributed equally, the warring parties have buried the hatchet and are claiming this as a victory,” he said.