Sidhu’s expletive-laden video kicks up another row in Punjab

As the ruling Congress continues to grapple with internal differences, a viral video in which Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu can be seen using a swear word has left the party leaders red-faced.

The video was apparently shot in Mohali on Thursday, minutes before Sidhu along with some cabinet ministers and party leaders left for Uttar Pradesh to meet families of those killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Sidhu and other leaders were waiting for chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was a bit late, when the video was shot. Hindustan Times could not independently ascertain its veracity.

In the purported conversation, while a cabinet minister and MLA were enthused by the success of the event, Sidhu said that had he been made the chief minister, he would have shown them success. It was followed by an expletive-laced reference to the Congress’ prospect in the 2022 assembly elections, which was picked up by microphones.

Congress central leader Harish Chaudhary and Sidhu’s media adviser Surinder Dalla denied having any information about the viral video or use of foul language by the state unit president. “I will check and get back to you,” Dalla said. Though party leaders were taken aback by the latest controversy, they refused to comment.

BJP, SAD take dig at Cong

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal were quick to target the Congress after the video went viral.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said: “Finding himself isolated and left behind, Sidhu is on a rampage. In the video, he has also admitted in a huff that his party was rapidly diminishing and losing space.”

SAD senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said Sidhu’s utterances made it obvious that he had no respect for the CM and the SC community, and was engaged in one-upmanship to secure the top post.