Sidhwan Canal: DC inspects ongoing work, urges residents to stop dumping waste

The municipal corporation (MC) officials, deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-chairperson of District Environment Committee Surabhi Malik inspected the ongoing work to clean Sidhwan Canal, at Dugri canal bridge on Friday.

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amarjit Bains and MC zonal chief (Zone D) Jasdev Sekhon, Malik appealed to residents to stop dumping waste into the canal. Appreciating the efforts being put in by MC teams in cleaning the canal, DC said it is also the responsibility of residents to keep the canal clean by not dumping waste into the water body.

She said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also taken a note of pollution in water bodies in the past. The MC and irrigation department will be forced to take strict action against violators, if they continued to dump waste.

Even after a large portion of the canal has been cleaned by the MC within the city limits, residents are dumping waste into the canal. While the civic body will be issuing hefty challans to the violators, irrigation department will recommend FIRs against them for indulging in the illegal practice, she added.

Sekhon said the canal falls under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department. Amid rising concern over garbage and filth dumped into the water body, which moves through the city, the MC has stepped up to clean the canal in coordination with the irrigation department. The flow of water in the canal has been stopped for now, but it will be released in few days. The remaining portion of the canal will be cleaned in the next phase.

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had kickstarted the work to clean the canal from BRS Nagar canal bridge on January 4.

To stop the residents from dumping waste into the canal, the cabinet minister had kickstarted a project to install chain-linked iron fencing (2 metre height) along the 13-km-long stretch of canal within the city limits on January 4.