{Sikh activists murder} ‘Organised crime’ charges added to FIR against MP Amritpal, Arsh Dalla

Two weeks after Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh was shot dead by four unidentified assailants at Hari Nau village in Faridkot district, Punjab police have added organised crime section in the FIR in which jailed Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Amritpal Singh and Canada-based “listed terrorist” Arsh Dalla are accused. Punjab police have added organised crime section in the FIR in which jailed Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Amritpal Singh and Canada-based “listed terrorist” Arsh Dalla are accused. (HT File)

As per the daily dairy register (DDR) of Kotkapura Sadar police station, during the interrogation of the arrested accused, it was revealed that Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De, who is lodged in Dibrugarh Jail of Assam are named accused and section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been added in the first information report (FIR) along with other offences.

On October 9, Gurpreet Singh was shot dead by four bike-borne unidentified assailants when he was returning from gurdwara. Gurpreet was a member of the Waris Punjab De organisation. A four-member special investigation team (SIT), led by Faridkot SP (investigation) Jasmeet Singh, is probing the murder case. The police had registered an FIR on October 10, 2024, under Sections 103 (1), 126 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Kotkapura Sadar police station.

Meanwhile, Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain refused to share any information claiming the matter is of a sensitive nature.

However, during a press conference last week, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had claimed that Gurpreet was murdered at the behest of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. The police also claimed that gangster-terrorist Arshdeep Dalla emerged as the mastermind. The DGP had said that three members of Arsh Dalla gang, who conducted the recce, were arrested by the police. The police also claimed Canada-based Karamveer Gora and Dalla were the handlers of the shooters who killed Gurpreet. However, the police have yet to identify the shooters.