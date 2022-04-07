Sikh jatha to depart for Pakistan on April 12 for Baisakhi celebrations
: A group of Sikh pilgrims will depart for Pakistan on April 12 from here to take part in Baisakhi celebrations at Sri Panja Sahib gurdwara and visit other historical shrines in the neighbouring country.
SGPC secretary Mohinder Singh said the jatha will reach Sri Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal on April 12 and take part in the congregations to be organised at the gurdwara on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi festival).
The group will depart for Nankana Sahib on April 14. It will visit gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16, gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17 and 18, gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, on April 19 and gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20. The Sikh jatha will return on April 21.
Earlier, the visit was scheduled from April 11-20, but it was later changed.
Mohinder Singh said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is mandatory for the pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines of the health department.
“Both doses of vaccines against COVID-19 are mandatory for the pilgrims going to Pakistan, besides COVID-19 negative report 72 hours prior departure and the SGPC is making arrangements for the same,” he said.
He said that SGPC in coordination with the health department is organising a COVID-19 testing camp at SGPC office in Amritsar on April 9 and 10 and those going to Pakistan can get their test conducted during this camp. The pilgrims can get their COVID-19 test conducted on their own also.
-
Ludhiana | 2 youths arrested for abducting two minors, raping one of them
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl while attempting to rape her 14-year-old friend after confining them in a hotel in Jalandhar for around a week. The accused have been identified as Ajay and Ritesh Kumar, both aged 20 and residents of New Satguru Nagar. The duo had allegedly befriended the girls and taken them to a hotel in Jalandhar on March 27.
-
Power minister in Delhi over looming coal crisis
Power minister Harbhajan Singh met Union minister for coal and mines Pralhad Joshi at Parliament House in the national capital, also calling on RK Singh, Union minister for power and new & renewable energy to discuss the concerns of the state over the ongoing coal crisis and power- related issues on Wednesday. The maximum demand is likely to exceed 15,000 MW in the ensuing paddy season.
-
Ludhiana | Chief vigilance officer inspects records at LIT office
Acting on complaints of alleged malpractices in e-auction of properties during the Congress regime, local bodies department's chief vigilance officer Rajiv Sekhri visited Ludhiana Improvement Trust office in Feroze Gandhi market on Wednesday and checked its records. The vigilance department is also conducting inquiry into the allotment of Orient Cinema Site and a number of plots allotted by LIT under local displaced persons category.
-
When poll fever goes high, so does power theft
The power theft figure has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark a year. There has been an increase of more than 56 per cent in the number of feeders where losses are more than 50 per cent in a span of nine months. Overall there are 3,308 feeders in Punjab where line losses exceed 15 per cent. There are 12 divisions in seven circles of Punjab where losses are more than 25 percent.
-
Ludhiana | MC officials on toes as Swachh Survekshan team starts inspections
Municipal corporation employees remained on their toes as inspections under Swachh Survekshan 2022 commenced on Wednesday. A third-party team, comprising five to six persons, tasked by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to conduct the annual cleanliness survey, visited various parts of the city, including sewer treatment plants, community and public toilets, main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road among other areas.
