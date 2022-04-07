Sikh jatha to depart for Pakistan on April 12 for Baisakhi celebrations

: A group of Sikh pilgrims will depart for Pakistan on April 12 from here to take part in Baisakhi celebrations at Sri Panja Sahib gurdwara and visit other historical shrines in the neighbouring country.

SGPC secretary Mohinder Singh said the jatha will reach Sri Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal on April 12 and take part in the congregations to be organised at the gurdwara on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi festival).

The group will depart for Nankana Sahib on April 14. It will visit gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16, gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17 and 18, gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, on April 19 and gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20. The Sikh jatha will return on April 21.

Earlier, the visit was scheduled from April 11-20, but it was later changed.

Mohinder Singh said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is mandatory for the pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines of the health department.

“Both doses of vaccines against COVID-19 are mandatory for the pilgrims going to Pakistan, besides COVID-19 negative report 72 hours prior departure and the SGPC is making arrangements for the same,” he said.

He said that SGPC in coordination with the health department is organising a COVID-19 testing camp at SGPC office in Amritsar on April 9 and 10 and those going to Pakistan can get their test conducted during this camp. The pilgrims can get their COVID-19 test conducted on their own also.