Sikh woman barred from exam over kirpan, Takht, SGPC fume

(Blurb) It’s violation of Constitution, say Akal Takht, SGPC and SAD

A Sikh woman candidate was reportedly not allowed to enter an examination hall in Rajasthan’s Jaipur as she was allegedly asked to remove her religious articles, including a kirpan. The candidate, Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Pheloke village in Tarn Taran district, had to appear in the Rajasthan Judicial Services examination. The episode has drawn condemnation from the Akal Takht, the SGPC and the SAD.

The Akal Takht secretariat issued a video of Gurpreet Kaur in which she is seen protesting over being denied entry to the examination hall. She was seen asking the authorities to show the instructions regarding ban on the kakars (five articles of Sikh faith).

In a statement, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj termed the incident a grave violation of the Constitution and an act of discrimination. Questioning the BJP-led Rajasthan government, he said Amritdhari Sikhs wear kirpan as a mandatory article of faith. “Similar instances occurred during the same recruitment process last year in Jaipur and Jodhpur. Despite a written communication from the SGPC and other Sikh bodies to the state government, the same episode has been repeated,” he mentioned.

He referred to Article 25 (Explanation I) of the Constitution that affirms the right of Sikhs to wear the kirpan. “While the country is commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadar who sacrificed his life for religious freedom and human rights, the Sikh symbols are simultaneously being questioned,” Giani Gargaj pointed out.

He directed the Shiromani Akali Dal and the SGPC to immediately form a high-level joint delegation to meet with the Prime Minister, home minister, Rajasthan chief minister and the registrar of the Rajasthan high court to register a strong protest and ensure a permanent resolution.

If necessary, he added, the SGPC should consider filing a petition in the Rajasthan high court.

An official of Akal Takht secretariat also shared details of the case with the ex-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and senior BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura. “Lalpura, as a Sikh, has a primary duty of talking to the BJP leadership to ensure that no Sikh faces such discrimination in any part of the country. Lalpura shall hold meetings with the Prime Minister and the home minister and submit a detailed report of the efforts made for a permanent resolution to Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” the Akal Takht secretariat stated.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said strict action must be taken against the officials at the exam centre. He recalled that a similar incident had taken place in Rajasthan with some Sikh candidates last year. At that time, an SGPC delegation had met with the administration there and urged them to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future. Terming the Jaipur episode as a “discrimination”, Dhami said an SGPC delegation would soon be sent to meet with the Rajasthan government to demand strict action against the responsible individuals.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to ensure such events do not recur. “It is shocking that rules, if any, are framed by lower authorities flouting the Constitution. The central government should issue or, if necessary, re-issue clear cut guidelines to all states and union territories about the exemption to the inseparable articles of faith,” said Badal in his letter to the PM.

Sukhbir Badal also urged the Rajasthan high court to provide Gurpreet Kaur a special opportunity to appear for the RJS examination. He also asked Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal to take strict action against the responsible officials.

AAP MLA seeks special chance for candidate

AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who also heads the Chief Khalsa Diwan, said every individual has the right to live according to their religion and wear religious symbols. “The incident is a direct violation of religious and constitutional rights,” he said. Seeking a chance for the student to reappear under special arrangements, he appealed to the central government to ensure that Sikh students are allowed to appear in examinations while wearing their religious symbols.