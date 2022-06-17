Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI grills Kalyani, family claims she is innocent
As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to grill Kalyani Singh for the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, her family on Thursday said she was innocent and truth shall prevail.
Daughter of the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, Kalyani, 36, was arrested on Wednesday morning after she visited the CBI office in Sector 30 to join the probe.
While CBI officials remained tight-lipped about the investigation so far, sources said she was questioned by CBI sleuths on Wednesday night and Thursday. However, CBI has still not taken her to the crime scene at the Sector-27 park to try and recreate the sequence of events.
Meanwhile, Kalyani’s family, through their lawyer, came out with a statement for the first time since her arrest. “The family has faith in the judicial system. She is innocent and has been framed. Truth shall prevail,” Kalyani’s lawyer Sartej Singh Narula said.
Sippy, 34, was shot dead at a Sector-27 park in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015. Ever since, his family has been accusing Kalyani, Sippy’s former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder, as they turned down her marriage proposal.
The central agency had lodged the FIR in the murder of Sippy, a national shooter and corporate lawyer, on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration.
Even as CBI submitted an untraced report in December 2020, it kept the probe open. While seeking four-day remand on Wednesday, CBI had claimed that it had strong evidence of Kalyani’s presence in the park. But it has still not established the identity of her accomplice at the time of murder, the source of the firearms and where they were disposed of.
Meanwhile, Sippy’s family held a press conference at their Phase-3B2 residence in Mohali on Thursday and demanded that Kalyani’s mother be named as accused for “tampering with evidence and influencing the investigation”.
Sippy’s mother Deepinder Kaur reiterated her claims that it was Kalyani, who called him to the Sector-27 park on the fateful day, where the murder took place.
His younger brother, Jasman Preet Singh, alias Jippy, also said the role of Kalyani’s family in “influencing the probe” should be probed.
