Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani applies for bail

Accused of the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, Kalyani Singh has applied for bail before a local court.

Her plea is expected to be taken up for hearing on July 8.

Kalyani, 36, daughter of justice Sabina, a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, was arrested on June 15.

After six-day-long custodial interrogation, on June 21 she was sent to Model Jail, Sector 51, under judicial custody, as CBI didn’t ask for further interrogation.

Since Sippy’s murder at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015, his family has been accusing Kalyani, his former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder, as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

CBI had registered an FIR in the matter under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration. Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Chandigarh Police.

During her interrogation, CBI had also taken the help of a forensic psychologist from Hyderabad after finding her responses “deceptive”. Based on her examination during her questioning, the forensic psychologist was said to have suggested that she was hiding the truth.

As part of investigation, Kalyani was also taken to Sippy’s law firm office in Mohali and some other crucial places, including the Sector-27 park.