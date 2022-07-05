Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani applies for bail
Accused of the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, Kalyani Singh has applied for bail before a local court.
Her plea is expected to be taken up for hearing on July 8.
Kalyani, 36, daughter of justice Sabina, a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, was arrested on June 15.
After six-day-long custodial interrogation, on June 21 she was sent to Model Jail, Sector 51, under judicial custody, as CBI didn’t ask for further interrogation.
Since Sippy’s murder at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015, his family has been accusing Kalyani, his former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder, as they had turned down her marriage proposal.
CBI had registered an FIR in the matter under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration. Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Chandigarh Police.
During her interrogation, CBI had also taken the help of a forensic psychologist from Hyderabad after finding her responses “deceptive”. Based on her examination during her questioning, the forensic psychologist was said to have suggested that she was hiding the truth.
As part of investigation, Kalyani was also taken to Sippy’s law firm office in Mohali and some other crucial places, including the Sector-27 park.
Haryana: Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹10 lakh in Panipat
Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang. He had demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion money from the commission agent. The accused has been identified as Ajay of Budha Khera village in Jind. The police said that they have now arrested three persons, including Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, in this case.
Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal
Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members. The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20. The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. A police spokesperson said another accused, a resident of Barnala, Resham Singh was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
