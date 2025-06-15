Sirmaur: Day after violent clashes, cops say ‘kidnapped’ girl recovered

Police have recovered the 18-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped by a 19-year-old man from a minority community in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district earlier this week. Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed in the Majra area and nearby localities. (HT File)

Communal tensions gripped the Majra area after the incident leading to widespread unrest, prompting authorities to impose Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across Majra and nearby localities including Kiratpur, Meliyon, Fatehpur, and Mishrawala.

According to police, a kidnapping case was registered on June 10 after the duo allegedly eloped. Since then, the girl’s family and local residents had been demanding her safe return.

The situation escalated on Friday evening when protests turned violent, resulting in clashes between two groups and incidents of stone-pelting.

As tensions mounted, a group of protestors reportedly attempted to march toward the residence of the accused, prompting police to intervene. A mild lathicharge was carried out to disperse the crowd. Three police personnel were injured in the process, one of whom sustained a head injury.

Paonta Sahib deputy superintendent of police Manvinder Thakur said, “While trying to stop the crowd, three police personnel were injured, one of whom sustained a head injury. A case has been registered in connection with the violence. The girl has now been recovered.”

State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, who led a protest on Saturday, said, “There is deep concern and anger among the local community over the alleged kidnapping. The administration has assured that the girl has been recovered. We demand that all relevant information be shared transparently with the victim’s family and the public to help restore trust.”

Bindal also called for an impartial inquiry into the reported police lathicharge during what he described as a peaceful demonstration. “I have spoken to the SP and directions have been issued to initiate an investigation,” he said.

“Our protest was peaceful, aimed at securing justice for the victim’s family and maintaining social harmony. The administration must act with transparency and present all facts before the public.”