Sirsa barber receives 37 crore income tax notice

A barber from Sirsa received a notice of ₹37.87 crore from the income tax department. The barber Rakesh Kumar of Ali Mohammad village in Sirsa claims that he earns only ₹350-450 per day and is living in a two-room house, which is built on “shamlat land”. After receiving the notice, he discussed the matter with other people and went to Sirsa deputy commissioner’s office to raise his grievances. (HT File)

Talking to media persons in Sirsa, Rakesh Kumar said that he has been running a barber shop near the Dera Sacha Sauda sect in Sirsa for the last ten years and his father is a tailor.

“My mother and wife are homemakers, and it is difficult to make a living. On March 29, a postman visited my shop and told my colleague to handover an envelope to me. I wasn’t able to read the notice written in English. I went to a nearby shop, and I was shocked when a man read the notice and told me that the income tax department has served me a notice of ₹37.87 crore,” he added.

After receiving the notice, he discussed the matter with other people and went to Sirsa deputy commissioner’s office to raise his grievances. Rakesh said that the employees at the deputy commissioner’s office told him to approach the police as it seems that someone had misused his PAN card.

Rakesh said that he had taken a loan of ₹10,000 from Dhani app company in Sirsa in 2020 and returned the amount with an interest of ₹2,000, adding he has the no dues documents.

“I suspect that the company officials might have misused my PAN card and other documents. I have filed a written complaint against unknown persons at Nathusari Chopta police station,” he added.

Nathusari Chopta police station house officer Sukhdev Singh said that they will investigate the matter and take legal action in connection with the matter.

Former village Sarpanch Manju Devi said that Rakesh’s family is in distress after receiving the tax notice.

“The police should investigate whether someone had misused his PAN card and Aadhar card to execute financial fraud,” she added.