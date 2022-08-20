Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Mann

Chandigarh: After the CBI raid on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and some cabinet ministers jumped to his defence on Friday, calling the agency’s action as the reward for the good work done by Sisodia in education sector in Delhi.

Mann, in a tweet, described Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India. “Today the largest US newspaper NYT printed his photo on the front page. And today, Modi ji sent CBI to his house. How will India progress in this manner?” he posted on Twitter.

The CM’s tweet came shortly after the CBI conducted raids at Sisodia’s residence and several other locations in connection with its FIR on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the day number one newspaper of number one country in the world recognized Delhi government’s education model and Sisodia as best education minister ever, the same morning CBI was sent to his house by “shameless” BJP. “It proves BJP doesn’t want India to have perfect government schools,” he tweeted.

AAP has corruption problem: Bajwa

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) must take stock and recognise that it has a corruption problem and start dealing with it in-house before pointing fingers at others.

Bajwa said that the AAP and (its national convener) Arvind Kejriwal have always proudly stated that they are the only clean politicians in India while every other party is corrupt. “I believe they have no grasp of the truth,” the Congress leader said in a series of tweets, citing the arrest of the former health minister of the AAP government in Punjab about three months ago and the CBI raid at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday.