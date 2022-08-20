Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Mann
Mann, in a tweet, described Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India. “Today the largest US newspaper NYT printed his photo on the front page. And today, Modi ji sent CBI to his house. How will India progress in this manner?” he posted on Twitter
Chandigarh: After the CBI raid on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and some cabinet ministers jumped to his defence on Friday, calling the agency’s action as the reward for the good work done by Sisodia in education sector in Delhi.
Mann, in a tweet, described Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India. “Today the largest US newspaper NYT printed his photo on the front page. And today, Modi ji sent CBI to his house. How will India progress in this manner?” he posted on Twitter.
The CM’s tweet came shortly after the CBI conducted raids at Sisodia’s residence and several other locations in connection with its FIR on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.
Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the day number one newspaper of number one country in the world recognized Delhi government’s education model and Sisodia as best education minister ever, the same morning CBI was sent to his house by “shameless” BJP. “It proves BJP doesn’t want India to have perfect government schools,” he tweeted.
AAP has corruption problem: Bajwa
Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) must take stock and recognise that it has a corruption problem and start dealing with it in-house before pointing fingers at others.
Bajwa said that the AAP and (its national convener) Arvind Kejriwal have always proudly stated that they are the only clean politicians in India while every other party is corrupt. “I believe they have no grasp of the truth,” the Congress leader said in a series of tweets, citing the arrest of the former health minister of the AAP government in Punjab about three months ago and the CBI raid at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday.
-
Punjab declared ‘controlled area’ after African swine fever confirmed in Patiala: Govt
Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday said that after ICAR-national institute of high security animal diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed African swine fever in swine samples of Patiala district, the whole state of Punjab is declared as “controlled area”. Bhullar said that a notification has been issued is this regard and it has come into force with immediate effect.
-
A leaf out of history to understand Cryptos
Cryptocurrencies were first thought up as an act of defiance against the establishment that include banks and governments the world over. But in the mother of all ironies, crypto is now part of mainstream conversations. A Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha back in 2019 that banned it. This is not to suggest cryptocurrencies are not worth looking at but to hammer home that you don't dabble with what you don't understand.
-
Can extra classes, shorter breaks make up for academic loss?
Mumbai: The third and final round of common admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats is currently underway and while the admissions authority might conduct an extra round to fill up vacant seats, city colleges are worried about the delay and its impact on students. Several colleges have started planning to conduct extra lectures, or cut-short Diwali vacations to make up for the loss of academic time.
-
PCMC to have parking management system soon
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will soon have a parking management system and a roundtable discussion on the same was held in the city on Thursday. The discussion was led by the Urban Works Institute and Institute for Transportation and Development Policy India and attended by officials from PCMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL), traffic police officials, parking management service providers and experts from the field.
-
Covid vaccine doses cross 36-crore mark in U.P.
On Friday, 36,06,73,878 doses had been administered by 5.30 pm that included 17,64,71,809 first doses and 16,69,26,418 second doses. In the past 24 hours, 9,60,136 doses were administered across thUttar Pradeshaccording to data from the state health department. On Thursday, Lucknow had reported 147 new cases. At present Lucknow has 839 active Covid-19 cases. Seven new cases had travel history.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics