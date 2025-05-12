Situation back to normal in Haryana’s Ambala: DC

The situation remained normal in Ambala on Sunday. Markets were allowed to operate as per normal timings and no blackout was observed. Voluters during the registration desk during the civil defence camp held in Ambala on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Singh Tomar said that in view of the ceasefire, the situation is gradually becoming normal. “Therefore, streetlights and markets will remain open like normal days. However, citizens are requested not to use generators or inverters for lights installed outside the house at night. They can use direct supply, generator, or inverter for lights inside the house,” he said.

The DC also said that flying drones are completely banned, and strict action will be taken against violators. All the educational institutions were allowed to open and follow their academic calendar.

He also requested the public not to pay attention to any rumours and only follow the information and instructions given by the district administration’s social media accounts.

5k registration at civil defence camp

Tomar further informed that for disaster prevention, the district administration organised a training camp cum registration camp for volunteers at Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment. The district Information and technology officer said that more than 5,000 volunteers got themselves registered at the camps organised at SD College in Ambala Cantt and new grain market in the City.

Different departments, including the SDRF, Red Cross, police and fire, home guard, sensitised the people regarding important information along with instructions and precautions to be taken.

SDM (Cantt) Vinesh Kumar addressed the audience and said that every minute is important in any disaster and the instructions given through the mock drill by the concerned teams should be followed in case of any eventuality.

Tushar Narula, an Ambala Cantt native who attended the camp, said that during the drill, an SDRF team demonstrated how an injured person can be taken out during any disaster, given the first aid and taken to a hospital. “During the demonstration, we were also told what to do in case of that any bomb blast and how to give a CPR,” he added.