Situation ‘frightening’ in J&K as treasuries running dry: PDP leader

Senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former minister Naeem Akhtar on Wednesday expressed concerns over the severe cash crunch affecting Jammu and Kashmir’s government treasuries. PDP senior leader Naeem Akhtar (HT File)

Akthar warned that the crisis is leaving contractors, government employees, and pensioners in dire financial straits.

In a statement, Akhtar highlighted plight of pensioners, whose files for retirement benefits, including pensions, remain unattended, gathering dust in administrative offices.

“The situation is as “frightening,” with treasuries running dry and the public suffering as a result.GP Fund cases of government employees have been piling up for months without clearance. Retirees are being denied their rightful gratuity, leave salary, and pensions. Meanwhile, contractors from key departments like roads and buildings and Jal Shakti are waiting months for payments for completed projects,” Akhtar said.

He alleged the administration of ignoring the cash crisis while engaging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies. “This pervasive cash crunch points to a looming economic breakdown in Jammu and Kashmir. The government’s indifference is shocking and it is the common man who suffers,” he said.

Urging the government to release the 3% DA to its staff that has been withheld since July, the PDP leader said while GOI employees received it six months back their J&K counterparts have been left high and dry. He said on the one hand price index of consumables is at record high and on the other employees are denied of their dues.

The PDP leader urged the government to act swiftly to address the cash crunch and ensure timely clearance of dues. “Immediate steps are needed to resolve this crisis so that the common people can heave a sigh of relief,” Akhtar said.